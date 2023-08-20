George Lucas Initially Dismissed Star Wars' Success After Its Opening

It's not unusual for artists to have a complicated relationship with their work. Whether it's a piece that fails to land with viewers or a successful passion project that ultimately gets sucked into the commercial machine, it's an especially tight line for filmmakers to walk. For George Lucas, 1977's "Star Wars" (by 1981 it would be retitled "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope") was the latter: an offbeat, mystical science fiction film that he had spent years developing and for which he had the lowest expectations. After all, the story of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hammill) leaving the comfort of his home planet to learn the ways of the mystical Force and befriend a ragtag rebel group facing off against an evil Empire was no sure thing.

"Star Wars" would go on to cast an awfully long shadow, creating a massive franchise and media phenomenon that would tie Lucas up for a total of two decades. But in the early going, Lucas was convinced his years of work would be for nothing and though his tribute to the Westerns, sci-fi serials, and Akira Kurosawa movies (such as the foundational "The Hidden Fortress") of his youth would end up being quirky flop. While that certainly wasn't the case, his assumption that it would fail was the more practical one. In fact, he chose to ignore the news of its early success.

Lucas had gone on vacation in Hawaii just before the movie's premiere, all in service of not having to bear what he was sure would be bad news. He dismissed the positivity he did hear, until it became impossible to ignore the truth: his personal space opera was a huge hit, soon to be one of the biggest movies ever.