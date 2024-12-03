Skeleton Crew Lifts One Of The Most Important Sequences From The Original Star Wars

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of "Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew."

Jon Watts, perhaps best known for his work bringing Spider-Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, incorporates his and co-creator Christopher Ford's love of "Star Wars" and '80s movies to the forefront in "Skeleton Crew." While the brand new show on Disney+ tells the tale of pirates in the era of the New Republic, it also plays the backdrop for a tale of four kids who find a starship and are accidentally whisked away from their home with no way to get back. It takes so many of its cues from the kids-in-adventurous peril tropes of '80s Amblin movies produced or directed by Steven Spielberg. If you're looking for the other side of the grit pendulum-like "Andor," it might sometimes be easy to forget that it's "Star Wars," but "Skeleton Crew" remains so true and genuine to the earnestness of a galaxy far, far away.

Not only does it come through in the writing, the production design, and the filmmaking, but there are entire sequences that pay homage to "Star Wars," going back to its very beginning.