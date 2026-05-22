The Boys Season 5: Every Main Character's Ending, Ranked

The way "The Boys" chooses to end the central character arc of Karl Urban's enigmatic Billy Butcher is the Amazon series' strangest and most upsetting dramatic failure.

Given how much the series had diverged from the trajectory of the comic books, they nonetheless chose to rush through an approximation of Butcher's original ending, at least in terms of the broad strokes, narratively, emotionally, and visually. But in the finer elements of execution, the TV series seemingly misses the point of the original ending, despite the recreation, and betrays a lack of understanding of the shared themes that once made both the comics and the series compelling. As much as the showrunners might try to argue that all the standing and talking this season was an act of restraint or subversion of superhero tropes, they still allowed Butcher to kill Homelander – an act of vengeance he was robbed of in the comics by Homelander's secret clone, Black Noir. It's a small choice that asks the reader to question the utility of Butcher's actions. The series asks nothing that powerful.

The comics fascinatingly showed that Butcher and Homelander were both victims of the same psychopathic machine and were ultimately powerless to overthrow it because they had sacrificed too much to it in exchange for power. The series' perspective on Butcher is far more muddled. They portray his final turn toward genocide not as an inevitable psychological terminus of someone who had embraced the weapons of his enemy to destroy them, but as the bleakly utilitarian actions of a sad, suicidal man who realized just a second too late that he actually did have one thing left to live for. It's a technically legible but cowardly ending for the character and the series as a whole.