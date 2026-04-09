The Boys Season 5, Episode 2 Reveals What Ashley's Powers Are

Ashley has gradually become one of the best characters on "The Boys." She starts out as a minor character and now acts as the Vice President of the United States of America — and it's a significant role. Despite her political allegiances, however, Ashley has some issues with the government's mission to round up Starlighters who oppose Homelander's authoritarian regime and throw them into "freedom camps."

The latest episode sees Ashley's clone lecture her about her lack of action against Homelander. Ashley says that passivity is the reason they are still alive, but her clone reminds her of the more enlightened person she used to be. It remains to be seen if the scared politician will take her clone's words to heart, but their conversations are insightful and further establish Ashley as a nuanced character.

As it stands, Ashley is depicted as a cowardly figure who opposes Homelander and his followers in silence. Still, maybe it's only a matter of time until she develops a backbone and speaks out against the regime, or even uses her mind-reading abilities to America's advantage. That said, Ashley has yet to master her abilities, as the aforementioned exchange with Sister Sage reveals they're ineffective against folks who know how to read her. And who knows, maybe "The Boys" is using her character as a vehicle for commentary about the people across history who didn't speak up when they should have. Her intentions might end up being good, but putting them into practice is a different story.

"The Boys" season 5 episodes 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.