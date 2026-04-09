The Boys Season 5, Episode 2 Reveals What Ashley's Powers Are
This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 2.
Ever since Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) took the Compound V substance in "The Boys" season 4, fans have speculated about what her superpowers might be. Well, everyone can stop theorizing now, as the second episode of the Prime Video series' fifth season reveals that she's psychic. Not only that, but Ashley has a clone lodged into the back of her head that acts as her conscience.
Ashley's superpowers are hinted at in "The Boys" season 5 episode 1. The moment occurs during a press conference scene, where she tells a room full of journalists that she can read their minds. Upon the first viewing, it's easy to dismiss the comment as Ashley speaking figuratively. However, all doubts are put to bed in episode 2 during Ashley's exchange with Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), who dismisses the Vice President's feeble attempts to read her mind.
Reading minds is cool and all, but Ashley's moralistic clone — which she hides underneath her wig — is arguably the most interesting part of her superpowered persona. The clone says the things Ashley really thinks about the state of the world, revealing that the politician is really fed up with Homelander (Antony Starr) and the current administration. With that in mind, could Ashley be on the path toward a heroic transformation?
Will Ashley's new superpowers help her stand up to Homelander?
Ashley has gradually become one of the best characters on "The Boys." She starts out as a minor character and now acts as the Vice President of the United States of America — and it's a significant role. Despite her political allegiances, however, Ashley has some issues with the government's mission to round up Starlighters who oppose Homelander's authoritarian regime and throw them into "freedom camps."
The latest episode sees Ashley's clone lecture her about her lack of action against Homelander. Ashley says that passivity is the reason they are still alive, but her clone reminds her of the more enlightened person she used to be. It remains to be seen if the scared politician will take her clone's words to heart, but their conversations are insightful and further establish Ashley as a nuanced character.
As it stands, Ashley is depicted as a cowardly figure who opposes Homelander and his followers in silence. Still, maybe it's only a matter of time until she develops a backbone and speaks out against the regime, or even uses her mind-reading abilities to America's advantage. That said, Ashley has yet to master her abilities, as the aforementioned exchange with Sister Sage reveals they're ineffective against folks who know how to read her. And who knows, maybe "The Boys" is using her character as a vehicle for commentary about the people across history who didn't speak up when they should have. Her intentions might end up being good, but putting them into practice is a different story.
"The Boys" season 5 episodes 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.