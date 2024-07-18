The Boys Season 4 Ending Explained: Welcome To The Final Act

This article contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of "The Boys."

If there's been one major complaint about "The Boys" over the past two seasons, it's that the show is stalling for time. Our main characters keep getting storylines that are all about them exploring their past, even though most fans at this point would prefer them to be dealing with their future. The show has seemed afraid to kill off any major characters, and the group dynamics of the titular Boys has become stuck in a perpetual back and forth between "We don't need Butcher" and "I hate to say it, but we're gonna need Butcher."

Not helping with the frustration is the way season 3 centered so much of its back half around the possibility of taking Homelander down. Our main characters had the opportunity to kill the big bad villain, but they squandered it. Overall, it was probably the smarter choice to keep Homelander around as long as possible, as he's easily the show's most compelling character, but maybe don't tease his death so strongly in season 3 if that's the plan.

The season 4 finale continues the trend of not killing Homelander, but this time it doesn't feel like stalling. "Assassination Run" is easily one of the most jam-packed episodes of the show so far, paying off several seasons' worth of storylines and promising a dark, climactic finale in season 5. The show's status quo has been shaken up in an irrevocable way, and thanks to Eric Kripke's recent confirmation that yes, "The Boys" is sticking to its original five-season plan, viewers can trust the series will no longer run around in circles. From this point on, the stakes are real. Characters can die at any moment, and there's no time to mess around.