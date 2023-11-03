Why Cate Has Been The Most Dangerous Supe On Gen V All Along

This post contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of "Gen V."

The first season of "Gen V" ends with a bang — including a literal one in the form of a deflected explosion on the GodU campus — and the consequences of being a "hero" in a Vought-controlled world. The final episode of the season is packed with shocking twists that underline the rapidness with which political indoctrination occurs, leaving impressionable youngsters (in this case, superpowered teens) hungry for chaos at a terrible cost. Some are tragically deluded, like Sam (Asa Germann), who quickly buys into the "Supes Lives Matter" crap after attending one on-campus rally, while others, like Cate (Maddie Phillips) commit atrocities due to a trauma-fueled savior complex. The results are ugly, especially after Cate and Sam team up to release all the Supes trapped underground in The Woods.

The Supes who were experimented on in The Woods find themselves thirsty for violence after they are suddenly released, wherein they target non-Supes indiscriminately before turning on their own kind. Chaos ensues, leaving Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan (David Luh/London Thor) responsible for saving as many lives as possible, and they do, thanks to a last-minute appearance by Andre (Chance Perdomo). Several are left dead, and by the end, Vought completely alters the narrative by villainizing those who actually saved the day, while relegating Sam and Cate to a new "Guardians of Godolkin" status. This is not the first time Vought has done something like this, and it definitely won't be the last.

It is interesting to note that among all the Supes who can accomplish incredible feats, Cate emerges as the most unpredictable, dangerous one during the massacre at GodU. While she does not have super-strength or laser eyes, she has something better: the power to control other Supes.