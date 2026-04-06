The Boys Season 5 Review: The Best Superhero Show On TV Goes Out On Top

Like any worthy superhero, "The Boys" has always been there when we needed it most ... and, occasionally, even when we didn't. Debuting in the summer of 2019, season 1 of the Prime Video series arrived just in the nick of time. We couldn't have asked for a more ideal antidote to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in all of its safe, buttoned-up, yet undeniably crowd-pleasing charms. Not even multiple iterations of the DC franchise could offer up much of a rebuttal. But leave it to this underdog streaming show to punch far beyond its weight class and do what its big-screen brethren simply could not. Underneath the toilet humor and crass memes and indulgent gore, this was the one superhero property that dared to be honest about the corruptive power fantasy at its core.

Not that it's consistently been smooth sailing. The overly-bleak and cynical season 4 felt like the nadir of the series and, worse yet, suggested that it was all out of fresh ideas. But that's precisely why so much has been riding on the fifth and final season of "The Boys." At a time when postmodern deconstruction and subversive takes on popular IP extend as far as the eye can see, what could creator Eric Kripke hope to add to the conversation anymore?

As it turns out, plenty. Not only does "The Boys" find a proper exit for this funhouse mirror riff on sociopathic "Supes" in capes and tights, but it also acts as the last and definitive word on superhero media as a whole. After eight episodes (the first seven of which were provided for critics to review) spent tying together loose ends, bringing things full circle with season 1, and somehow paying off dozens of individual arcs simultaneously, the prospect of turning around and going back to never-ending, wheel-spinning shared universes later this year has never felt like more of a threat.

It's one thing to have the grace to end on its own terms, but to go out with a season as frequently hilarious, politically potent, and emotionally sincere as this one? Maybe we just needed a reminder that superhero storytelling can be both entertaining and meaningful at the same time. Season 5 is "The Boys" at its satirical best, mercilessly upending superhero conventions without losing sight of the deeply flawed and human characters at its core.