The Boys Season 5 Finally Gives An Explanation For The Mother's Milk Nickname
Spoilers follow for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7, "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk."
Laz Alonso's character on "The Boys" has the nickname "Mother's Milk," so little surprise he prefers to go by "M.M." or his real name, Marvin Milk. It's meant to be an ironic name, of course; "Mother's Milk" suggests nurturing and innocence, whereas M.M. is a hardcore operator. Not to mention, he's also a Black man, whereas milk runs pure white.
But in its penultimate episode, "The Boys" finally dives into the backstory of M.M.'s nickname. (The episode title, quoted above, even refers to "The Man Called Mother's Milk.") M.M. and Annie (Erin Moriarty) infiltrate a Vought Studio screening of a Homelander (Antony Starr) propaganda film. Annie, feeling more cynical than ever, rhetorically asks M.M. what the point of even trying to save people like those in the audience is; she's tried to change the world for the better, and Vought spun her into the most hated woman in America.
So, M.M. tells Annie a story from his childhood. He helped a wounded pigeon back to health, specifically nursing it with a bottle, prompting neighborhood bullies to mock him for being soft-hearted. "It don't take a genius to go from 'Marvin Milk' to 'Mother's Milk,'" M.M. explained — but he didn't mind the label, because to him it was about helping others. (Remember, back in Season 1, M.M. was working as a juvie counselor.)
Annie and M.M. have been close since "The Boys" Season 3, when they worked together trying to take down Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). That makes him the natural choice to bring her out of her funk this episode, which also takes the chance to explore some more of M.M.'s character before the finale.
Mother's Milk has a different meaning in The Boys comics
The "Mother's Milk" nickname comes from the original "The Boys" comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It's a character name that's fine to write out but a bit of an embarrassing mouthful for actors to use constantly, and it doesn't complement M.M.'s tough vibe. Hence, the show went out of its way to downplay the nickname.
But the comic also offers a completely different explanation for the nickname, one that has nothing to do with alliterative initials or wounded pigeons. In the comics, M.M.'s real name is Baron Wallis, not Marvin Milk. His mother worked in a Vought factory and was exposed to Compound V, and M.M. was born with super strength. However, he has to drink his mother's mutated breast milk even into adulthood. Hence, Mother's Milk. If you think that's a gross visual, "The Boys" comics are filled with such moments.
The TV show mostly stripped the Boys of their superpowers — aside from Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and, eventually, Butcher (Karl Urban) — making them more like underdogs. M.M.'s mother's backstory was excluded and he has a different reason for wanting revenge against Vought; rather than corporate pollution, his grandfather was manslaughtered by a careless Soldier Boy.
The show also transferred the milk motif onto Homelander, who has an obsession with drinking breast milk, sometimes straight from the breast! It's the clearest sign of his oedipal mommy issues; raised in a sterile lab, Homelander craves parental affection.
Back in "The Boys" Season 5 premiere, Homelander creepily licked his lips at the mention of M.M.'s nickname, but here's hoping he doesn't get his hands on this Mother's Milk in the series finale.
"The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video, with the series finale scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 206.