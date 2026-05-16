The Boys Season 5 Finally Gives An Explanation For The Mother's Milk Nickname

Spoilers follow for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7, "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk."

Laz Alonso's character on "The Boys" has the nickname "Mother's Milk," so little surprise he prefers to go by "M.M." or his real name, Marvin Milk. It's meant to be an ironic name, of course; "Mother's Milk" suggests nurturing and innocence, whereas M.M. is a hardcore operator. Not to mention, he's also a Black man, whereas milk runs pure white.

But in its penultimate episode, "The Boys" finally dives into the backstory of M.M.'s nickname. (The episode title, quoted above, even refers to "The Man Called Mother's Milk.") M.M. and Annie (Erin Moriarty) infiltrate a Vought Studio screening of a Homelander (Antony Starr) propaganda film. Annie, feeling more cynical than ever, rhetorically asks M.M. what the point of even trying to save people like those in the audience is; she's tried to change the world for the better, and Vought spun her into the most hated woman in America.

So, M.M. tells Annie a story from his childhood. He helped a wounded pigeon back to health, specifically nursing it with a bottle, prompting neighborhood bullies to mock him for being soft-hearted. "It don't take a genius to go from 'Marvin Milk' to 'Mother's Milk,'" M.M. explained — but he didn't mind the label, because to him it was about helping others. (Remember, back in Season 1, M.M. was working as a juvie counselor.)

Annie and M.M. have been close since "The Boys" Season 3, when they worked together trying to take down Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). That makes him the natural choice to bring her out of her funk this episode, which also takes the chance to explore some more of M.M.'s character before the finale.