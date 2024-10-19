The Most Controversial Moments Of The Boys Comic Book Series

If you think the TV series version of "The Boys" crosses the line, wait until you read the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Ennis writes about things he hates getting raked over the coals. "Preacher" is an enormous middle finger to organized religion, particularly Christian fundamentalists. When Ennis wrote "The Punisher MAX," he had Frank kill IRA terrorists, human traffickers, and Enron executives. Ennis' disdain for corporate America also leads us to "The Boys," which also let him vent about how ridiculous he thinks superheroes are, following in the footsteps of Pat Mills and Kevin O'Neill's comic "Marshal Law."

The "Boys" comic is more episodic than the show; it's divided into arcs about the Boys fighting one particular superhero team, then moving onto the next as they climb up the ladder towards the Seven. This avoids some of the show's pacing pitfalls (why haven't Butcher or Homelander killed the other one yet?) and ensures no Marvel or DC brand is spared from Ennis' pen of parody.

It's also a difficult read. The Boys are all more hardened and heartless, and even Hughie ain't the innocent nice guy he is in the show. Starlight is a naive Christian farm girl, not the assertive moral center that Annie (Erin Moriarty) was rewritten into for the show. Even some of the Supes, including A-Train, show a capacity for redemption that's totally absent in the comics.

In general, "The Boys" comic has a lot more sex and nudity, which sometimes overlaps with its gross-out humor. (The morning after Hughie and Annie's first night together, he wakes up with blood staining his beard from going down on her.)

Dynamite Entertainment

If you think that's icky, get over yourself — especially since there's a lot worse in store. Some of these moments, from the terrifyingly vile (Starlight being assaulted during her first day with the Seven, Homelander letting a passenger plane die after he screws up the rescue attempt) to hilariously disgusting (Tek Knight's compulsive need to screw any hole he sees), appear in the show. This time, we'll be sticking with comic-exclusive moments.