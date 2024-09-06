The Boys: Why Laz Alonso Looks So Different As Mother's Milk In Season 4

While speaking with Men's Health, Alonso revealed that he really wanted to look like the comic book version of the character for the first two seasons, and in order to do that he was "heavy on caloric surplus" and bulking up, but that in season 3 he took that a little too far for his comfort due to a combination of COVID lockdowns and the convenience of food delivery. He describes a diet of pizza and burgers that increased his weight by nearly 40 pounds, turning him into, in his own words, "a very inflated version of the comic." It got to a point where he didn't really recognize himself and he realized something had to change, so he channeled that change into his character as well, explaining:

"It wasn't healthy. Before season 4 came around, I wanted to do something real different. I always meet with [ showrunner Erik] Kripke at the top of the season and he told me, 'This season, Mother's Milk is gonna go through a big transition' so I wanted to, in his OCD fashion, to depict that and show that visibly. I went into an extreme calorie reduction. I shaved because now he reports directly to the White House."

Season 4 of "The Boys" is a pretty dour time that goes to the darkest places the show has gone yet, and like many of the other characters in the season, Mother's Milk has to battle his own demons as readily as he fights the bad guys. He's still struggling with his obsessive compulsive disorder but he's at least managed to turn some of those habits into something productive, getting himself into fighting shape even if he can't get the rest of The Boys there with him.