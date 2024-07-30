Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Has One Main Goal In The Boys Season 5

Fans of "The Boys" should prepare to see a lot more of Captain America-parody Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) in the near future. Ackles is not only starring as Soldier Boy in a prequel spin-off, "Vought Rising," he's also set to be a series regular for the fifth and final season of "The Boys."

Soldier Boy was introduced in season 3 of the hit superhero satire series. Once the leader of America's greatest superhero team, Payback, his teammates tired of his abusive behavior in 1984 and backstabbed him, handing him over to USSR scientists for (super)human experiments. The Boys found Soldier Boy in cold storage and awakened him; the experiments gave him the ability to fire blasts of radiation that removed supes' powers.

So, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) made a deal with Soldier Boy; if they helped him get revenge on his former teammates, he'd help them kill Homelander (Antony Starr). Not even discovering that Homelander was his biological son dissuaded Soldier Boy; he had no time for his boy's emotional weakness. But when he tried to kill Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Butcher broke the deal and Soldier Boy got sent back into cryosleep, this time monitored by the CIA.

Season 4 of "The Boys" concluded with Homelander staging a coup. In the season's last scene, he finds the frozen Soldier Boy and looks unsure of what to do with his father. In an interview with Games Radar, "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke suggested that in season 5, father and son will be working together against their common enemy: Butcher. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3," Kripke said.

The last time Soldier Boy woke up, his top priority was revenge against the people who betrayed him, so this tracks.