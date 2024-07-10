The Boys Had A Third Ryan Butcher Actor That Fans Probably Missed

It was only after fans rewatched the entirety of "The Boys" in preparation for the season 4 premiere that many realized that the actor who played Ryan Butcher in the season 1 finale had been recast with the series' current actor, Cameron Crovetti. The introduction of the character was a glorified cameo, but when Crovetti took over in season 2, Ryan became what showrunner Eric Kripke would later call, "the key to season 4." With such an expanded role, the creative team wanted a more experienced child actor, and they found that with Crovetti. Fans became so familiar with the performance that they completely forgot the role wasn't originally his, which is understandable considering there was over a year of time separated from season 1 and season 2. Having two actors play one character isn't unheard of and recasting decisions happen all the time, but there's a third actor who has portrayed Ryan Butcher, and this one is definitely harder to notice upon rewatches.

In addition to the original actor Parker Corno — who played Ryan when he was credited as "8-year-old Boy" in the season 1 finale — Cameron Crovetti has been joined by his twin brother Nicholas in playing Ryan Butcher. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the Crovetti brothers' mother Denise explained that Nicholas and Cameron certainly don't share the role, but if "The Boys" runs late, Nicholas sometimes gets a call — like, for example, the big scene in season 2 where Homelander throws his son off the roof to see if he'll fly. "When you shoot with kids, obviously, you only get a finite amount of time," she explained. "They lost the time, and they had to shoot a really important scene [...] that took a lot of time and they needed somebody."

Hence, Nicholas showed up to save the day.