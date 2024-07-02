One The Boys Actor Was Recast And Fans Totally Missed It

Recasting happens all the time. Tragedy sometimes strikes, like in the case of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" series, where Michael Gambon assumed the role following the passing of the original performer, Richard Harris. Oftentimes, recasting is a result of scheduling conflicts, like when "May December" breakout star Charles Melton took over the role of Reggie Mantle on "Riverdale" due to original actor Ross Butler's scheduling conflicts with "13 Reasons Why." And sometimes a character is recast simply because they weren't right for the role, as was famously the case with Eric Stoltz, who was replaced by Michael J. Fox after six weeks of shooting "Back to the Future."

In all of these instances, fans were well aware of the recastings as they happened, but once a person has been playing a role long enough, audiences sometimes forget they were ever recast in the first place. This definitely happened with Melton on "Riverdale" and it also happened with Cameron Crovetti as Ryan on "The Boys."

That's right, a different actor was initially playing Ryan Butcher than the angsty teenage son of Homelander that audiences are used to. Antihero Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is motivated to take down Supes because of his unbridled hatred toward Homelander (Antony Starr), who he views as responsible for the death of his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten). In the season 1 finale, however, it was revealed that not only was Becca still alive, but that she was raising her son Ryan in private, as he was conceived as a result of Homelander assaulting Becca. Ryan was played by Parker Corno, with blonde hair and bright blue eyes — the All-American Aryan apple of Homelander's eye.

But when the show returned for season 2, Corno was out and Crovetti was in. So what happened?