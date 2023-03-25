Sinbad Almost Made The Mandela Effect Real With A Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Cameo

The tragedy of lost media is real ... especially when it's lost from everything but false childhood memories. In a truly bizarre situation, many '90s kids claim to have seen a movie called "Shazaam," wherein Sinbad played a genie summoned by a young brother and sister. But no such movie exists.

False memories can seem like a plot device out of science fiction, but they're actually pretty mundane. The human brain is imperfect, after all. What's more bizarre is when multiple, unrelated people have the same false memories. This phenomenon has been termed "the Mandela Effect," named for former South African President and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela (under the eponymous effect, many remember him dying in prison in the 1980s despite abundant proof otherwise).

And these memories of "Shazaam" are false. Sinbad himself has refuted them via Twitter. He even suggested people are misremembering a costume he wore to host a TV marathon of Sinbad the Sailor movies as his "Shazaam" outfit. That said, he did get in on the joke by appearing in a College Humor sketch titled "We Found Sinbad's SHAZAAM Genie Movie!" The sketch (with VHS grains added to the footage for authenticity) purports to be the scene where the two young siblings Rachael (Jolie Ledford) and James (Bradley Bundlie) meet Shazaam.

According to "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" director David F. Sandberg, Sinbad was willing to poke fun at this Mandela Effect again by appearing in the superhero sequel.