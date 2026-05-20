Every Major The Boys Series Finale Death Explained

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5 Episode 8 "Blood and Bone" follow.

"The Boys" Season 5 had its share of problems, but on a whole, I would say the endings for the major characters were satisfying more often than they weren't. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) came full-circle in the Season 5 premiere "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," completing his redemption with a sacrifice that directly contrasted his original sin. Firecracker (Valorie Curry) spat away her last chance to be a better person, and all her loyalty to Homelander got her was her head being impaled on a spike.

The series finale "Blood and Bone" gives (most of) the Boys themselves some well-deserved happy endings. M.M. (Laz Alonso) remarries his ex-wife Monique (Frances Turner), giving him the chance to reconnect with his daughter Janine (Liyou Abere) too. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) lost her beloved Frenchie (Tomer Capone), but she seems to have accepted she'll always carry him with her.

Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) are still going strong; Annie's pregnant and they're now running an A/V equipment store together. Annie has resumed being a superhero on the side, but without any of the commercialization of Vought's supes; she and Hughie are out of the spycraft game, but Annie's still helping people.

Conversely, the loathsome villains of "The Boys" get some deserved, brutal, and often lethal fates in "Blood and Bone."