Erin Moriarty Has One Starlight Request For The Boys Season 5

Season 4 was a rough period for poor Annie, AKA Starlight. She got into a mostly one-sided feud with new supe villain Firecracker (Valerie Curry) that killed her reputation, she lost her powers for a bit, and then she spent ten days chained up to a radiator while a shapeshifting supe slept with (or more accurately, sexually assaulted) her boyfriend Hughie. The poor woman needs a win! This might be why her actress, Erin Moriarty, has a clear request for the fifth (and final) season: she wants Annie to finally get to kill the Deep (Chace Crawford).

"Listen, I personally, I think that as of this past season, all bets are off," Moriarty said in a recent interview. "I think that we had certain predictions, 'I think she should kill Homelander.' I don't think that want or desire will or can be met. Who knows? But she's got to at least get The Deep, let me kill the fish guy at least, bare minimum for God's sake."

As fans recall, The Deep is the guy who basically started Annie's journey from a naive believer in the system to a hardened rebel. In one of the show's most controversial scenes, he raped her in the very first episode, on her first day joining the Seven. Since then, Annie and The Deep have been enemies, and they've also been on contrasting journeys: whereas Annie's grown wiser and more courageous, the Deep has stayed a cowardly, vindictive creature. He's played around with the idea of redemption, but he always goes right back to his selfish, power-hungry ways. Even the one element of his character that felt genuinely sympathetic, his love and respect for sea creatures, went out the window in season 4 when he murdered his squid girlfriend Ambrosius in a heated lover's quarrel.

In other words: The Deep sucks, and he needs to be taken down. As Moriarty explained, "That concept of a cathartic karma. I think we really need it."