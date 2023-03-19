The Boys Actor Laz Alonso Laments M.M.'s Love Sausage Legacy

If you're an actor on the Prime Video comic book adaptation "The Boys," it's pretty much guaranteed that you'll eventually find yourself in an undignified position. The satirical series has a no-holds-barred approach to poking fun at superheroes that can sometimes get pretty perverted and gloriously gross, and that means that the actors have to be up for just about anything. Antony Starr has to lean into the whole creepy milk fetish thing that Homelander has going on, for example, and just about everyone gets covered in blood and bits of gore at some point.

For Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk, there's one episode in particular that still haunts him, and he's ready to leave that entire experience behind him.

In the ridiculous "Herogasm" episode of "The Boys"season 3, Mother's Milk (aka M.M.) and the sweet-but-steadfast Starlight (Erin Moriarty) head to Herogasm to try and warn the attendees that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is on the way and looking to kill the party's hosts. While they're allowed entry because of Starlight's fame and supe status, they're still thrown into the middle of a giant, depraved superhero orgy — where M.M. encounters an old acquaintance.

At Toronto ComiCon, Alonso had a few words to say about the legacy of his character, and how it intertwines with that loathsome love sausage.