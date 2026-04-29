The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Kills Off A Major Member Of The Seven

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5, "One-Shots" follow.

Some fans dismissed "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 as filler — and they were right! "King of Hell" was a nothingburger that indulged in old conflicts without advancing them, a foolish move for the midpoint of a final season. But if "King of Hell" worried fans about the direction of this final season, the much superior "One-Shots" should reassure them. It's funny, because this episode — structured as vignettes focused on different characters — seems in concept much more like a "filler" episode. Yet plenty of consequential events happen in those vignettes, including some major casualties. One of them? Misty Gray/Firecracker (Valorie Curry).

Introduced in Season 4, Firecracker has been sucking up to Homelander (Antony Starr) for power even though he's indifferent to her at best. Firecracker was even willing to make herself sick for him, taking medication to induce lactation so she could serve Homelander's taste for breast milk. It seemed like a layup prediction that the pills would kill Firecracker, but Season 5 revealed she quit taking them. Unfortunately for Firecracker, hanging around Homelander is even more hazardous to your health.

Back in "King of Hell," Homelander "rewarded" Firecracker's devotion by assigning her to help design his new plan: creating a new church with himself as god. The Christian Firecracker grinned and bore it, but was clearly terrified by the megalomania. "One-Shots" shows she's having some second thoughts about betraying her faith, as she confesses during some pillow talk with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Big mistake, because Soldier Boy rats her out to Homelander, who counts these doubts as betrayal. He fires her from The Seven, and after Firecracker gives a glowing speech reaffirming her devotion? Homelander, unconvinced and repulsed, impulsively shoves her head into a nearby eagle statuette, killing her.