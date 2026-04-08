The Boys Season 5 Has Killed A Major Player – The Actor Tells Us All About It [Exclusive]

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 5 episode 1 follow.

"The Boys" star Karl Urban has previously teased (while talking to Variety) that there would be "fatalities from the get-go" in season 5. The season premiere, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," reveals the first major fatality: speedster supe A-Train/Reggie Franklin (Jessie T. Usher).

I got to speak to Usher about the ending of A-Train's redemption arc. Back in the very first episode, A-Train carelessly ran through Hughie's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend Robin (Jess Salgueiro). After almost three seasons as a villain, A-Train finally started doing some self-reflection in season 3 and even apologized to Hughie in the episode "Herogasm."

"The Boys" season 4 carried through A-Train's redemption arc, and it culminates here. In "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," A-Train sacrifices himself to save the Boys (especially Hughie) from Homelander (Antony Starr). As he's running away from Homelander, a woman steps into the street. A-Train dives out of the way to avoid hitting her, a direct flip of Robin's death. He trips, slams against a tree, and Homelander catches him. Even when no-one was watching, A-Train put someone else's life before his own.

"I do feel like [A-Train has] redeemed himself. He's actually made a full turn. It's a full circle moment for A-Train in 5-01," said Usher, which he called "a testament to [series creator Eric Kripke] and the writers' room." He continued: