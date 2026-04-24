The Boys Season 5's Latest Episode Is Being Called 'Filler' – Here's Why Fans Are Wrong

Oy there! This article contains major spoilers through "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4, "King of Hell."

It's a tale as old as television: A series puts a little faith in its audience, debuts an episode that places the overarching plot on the backburner in favor of something a little more character-focused, and fans recoil in horror and abject disgust at the idea of being subjected to (what they misidentify as) "filler." Okay, that's the cynical version of events that tends to crop up in online circles every so often, but am I wrong? "Star Trek" fans have certainly been there and done that. Even the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has encountered similar criticisms. Anything that dares to break free of the now-popular serialized mold seems destined to be picked over with a fine-toothed comb and overanalyzed within an inch of its life.

Now, it's "The Boys" and its excellent final season that's found itself directly in the crosshairs of disgruntled viewers. Amusingly, the superhero satire is as postmodern as it gets these days. Between copious amounts of gore, pinpoint takedowns of the genre, and a self-awareness that would make the "Deadpool" franchise blush, this should be the last show to end up drawing complaints about the rhythm and pacing of the story.

Welcome to TV-watching in the year 2026, folks, where everyone gets mad and the facts don't matter. In this case, "The Boys" takes a little side trip to the middle of nowhere and sets our main protagonists at odds with each other. But, because the overall status quo doesn't really change at all by the end of the hour, fans were quick to voice their displeasure (via Total Film). Well, I'm here to explain why we've all lost the plot — literally.