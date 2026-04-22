Why Starlight's Dad In The Boys Season 5 Looks So Familiar

Spoilers for Season 5 Episode 4 of "The Boys" follow.

Back in Season 4 of "The Boys," Hughie (Jack Quaid) reconnected with his absentee mother Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt). Now, in Season 5, his girlfriend Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) gets her chance to talk things out with her estranged father, Rick (Tim Daly).

Daly is a prolific TV actor, having led the main cast of airline-set sitcom "Wings" from 1990 to 1997. He starred as Dr. Peter Wilder on "Grey's Anatomy" and its spin-off "Private Practice" from 2007 to 2012, and played the husband of a Hillary Clinton-esque Secretary of State on "Madam Secretary" from 2014-2019. "The Boys" is another notch on that resume.

As we learn in this episode, Rick left Annie and her mother Donna (Ann Cusack) when Annie was little after growing disillusioned with raising Annie to be a superhero. He never reached out because he both didn't want to discourage Annie's dream or lie to her. In the years he's been out of his daughter's life, a lot has changed.

When Annie was a kid, Rick was a payphone repairman, so it's fitting that he has a daughter who can absorb electrical power. Now, he's a deputy sheriff — the kind of person tasked with enforcing Homelander's (Antony Starr) regime, which Annie fights against. Plus, Annie discovers she has a half-brother, Mason (Callum Shoniker), who's a fanboy for Vought superheroes. While "The Boys" Season 5 was written before the 2024 presidential election, Annie's subplot this episode echoes the all-too-real awkwardness of visiting conservative family members.

Speaking of family, Tim Daly comes from an acting dynasty. He's the son of actor James Daly, and both his sister Tyne Daly and his son Sam Daly are also actors. In 2025, he also married his "Madam Secretary" co-star Téa Leoni.