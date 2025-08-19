It was the first dramatic movie to ever win the Best Picture Oscar, and... wait, no. Wrong "Wings." For '90s TV viewers, the name conjures up not a silent war classic that serves as the template for all subsequent wartime buddy movies, but a sitcom mainstay that ran for eight seasons on NBC, and, like many NBC sitcoms with longevity, led to bigger and better things for many of its cast. At its peak, "Wings" felt like it was on TV nearly all the time, not just on NBC, but also in constant reruns on the network's cable sister-station, USA.

"Wings" was a workplace comedy set at a small, two-airline airport in Nantucket, focusing predominantly on the Hackett brothers, who run the fictional Sandpiper Airlines, which has all of one plane. The show was create by former "Cheers" writers David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, with a similar neighborhood hangout vibe — in the decade before 9-11 and the TSA, it was actually possible to convince viewers that an airport could be a comfy place where everybody knows your name. "Cheers" characters would occasionally cameo, including not just Frasier Crane, Rebecca Howe, and Cliff and Norm, but many of the same extras, if one looks closely enough. The producers would later create the "Cheers" spinoff series "Frasier."

As with "Cheers," many of the cast went on to further success. Here's what happened to the cast of "Wings."