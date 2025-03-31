James Gunn's First Superhero Movie Was A Disaster Behind The Scenes

It's a little baffling that James Gunn is currently the mastermind of an upcoming wave of superhero movies over at Warner Bros. He's the writer/director of the upcoming "Superman," due in theaters on July 11, which will be the flagship of the freshly-rebooted DC Universe. Before being hired by Warner Bros. as the co-CEO of DC Studios (alongside producer Peter Safran), Gunn gained a great deal of fame writing and directing the hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and those films are widely beloved for their mix of jokey humor and weepy sentimentality.

But prior to all that, Gunn made two superhero movies that seemed to mock the very idea of superheroes. Gunn's more recent fare has been bright and earnest, but his early superhero works are bitter, filthy, cynical, and even tragic. His 2011 film "Super" posited that costumed vigilantism is a form of unchecked mental illness that only leads to blood, violence, and death. And way back in 2000, Gunn penned "The Specials," a low-budget indie film about a team of superheroes on their day off. That film depicts heroes as petty, greedy, unmotivated by righteousness, and angry at the world. The Weevil (Rob Lowe) has to decide if he wants to stay with the low-rent Specials, or take a better gig with better crimefighting equipment.

On the film's Blu-ray commentary track (covered by MovieWeb), though, Gunn revealed that "The Specials" was a nightmare to work on. There was a lot of bickering, a lot of bad blood, and at least one ruined friendship. Actress Paget Brewster played Ms. Indestructible, and Gunn says that they stopped speaking after the movie.