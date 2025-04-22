The First Best Picture Winner At The Oscars Was A War Movie Starring Gary Cooper

Technically, there were two Best Picture winners at the first Oscars ceremony. The event was held on May 16, 1929, in the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and it only took 15 minutes to hand out all the awards. This was because, unlike modern-day Oscars telecasts, the winners had already been announced a few months before; the ceremony was only held as a way to provide a "prom" for the winners (one in which Douglas Fairbanks handed them their statuettes).

The two Best Picture categories were divided by "vibe." One category was called Outstanding Picture, while the other was called Best Unique and Artistic Picture. William Wellman's war epic "Wings" took home the former, with F.W. Murnau's "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans" winning the latter. There were also two Best Director categories that year, with Best Directing (Comedy Picture) going to Lewis Milestone for his film "Two Arabian Knights" and Best Director (Dramatic Picture) going to Frank Borzage for "7th Heaven." By the time the second Oscars was held on April 3, 1930, the Best Unique and Artistic Picture category was abandoned, with only Outstanding Picture remaining and the Best Director category reduced to just one winner.

Until 1940, the top prize was called Outstanding Production. It turned into Outstanding Motion Picture in 1941 before finally becoming Best Motion Picture in 1945. Because of these naming conventions, "Wings" is often considered the first Best Picture winner, with "Sunrise" serving as a footnote for film buffs. This is a pity, as "Sunrise" is an excellent film that everyone should see.

"Wings" is no slouch, though, and features a lot of impressive filmmaking techniques wrapped around a wholly satisfying wartime love triangle. And, yes, it also includes an appearance by the soon-to-be Western legend Gary Cooper, who plays a supporting role as Cadet White. The character is introduced to one of the movie's leads in one scene, only to be killed in the next.