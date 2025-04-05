Gary Cooper's Highest-Rated Western On Metacritic Is A Certified Classic

At its most simple, "High Noon" is a story of one man standing up for what he believes is right in the face of everyone else disagreeing. Cooper plays Marshal Will Kane, who's prepared to leave behind the small town of Hadleyville, New Mexico and ride off in the sunset with his Quaker bride Amy Fowler (Grace Kelly, in one of her first film roles). But when Kane learns that the vicious criminal Frank Miller, who he had previously sent to jail, is coming to town a day before the arrival of the new marshal, he decides that he needs to stay to protect the town until the transition can occur smoothly. The problem is, absolutely no one else wants to help Kane, for various reasons. Amy simply wants to leave town to ensure they can be safe and together, but Kane believes Miller and his gang will hunt him down no matter what. Everyone else in Hadleyville avoids helping out of self-preservation or flat-out cowardice, leading to a tense and breathless climax where Kane stands alone at the eponymous hour and has to fend off the bad guys.

"High Noon," which has an 89 on Metacritic, was not a film without controversy when it was developed and released. Arriving in 1952 and depicting a man who refuses to give into the crowd that would rather do the easy thing instead of the right thing was seen by some, including Western icon John Wayne, as an allegory against the blacklisting of actors and writers by the House Un-American Activities Committee, which was ostensibly meant to root out Communism but was largely an insulting and disastrous witch hunt against anyone who Senator Joseph McCarthy thought held beliefs different from his own. Wayne disliked the film so much, as did the legendary director Howard Hawks, that they would collaborate on an entirely different Western classic, "Rio Bravo," in response. (This, in spite of the fact that Wayne could say that the "High Noon" star indirectly gave him his first big break.) Considering that the film's screenwriter, Carl Foreman, was called to the HUAC tribunals and refused to name names of anyone who may have held Communist beliefs, it's not unfair to see Wayne's point of view (though it is fair to criticize him for being bothered by such an allegorical story). Even the film's producer, Stanley Kramer, chafed against Foreman's refusal to name names and wanted to end their creative partnership.

