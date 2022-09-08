Meet Cute Trailer: Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Get Timey-Wimey In New Rom-Com

Listen, it's perfectly understandable to want to change Pete Davidson. No matter what you do, he'd still look like a chihuahua that was half transformed into a human, but he could be the perfect partner for you with a few tweaks. So if you had the chance to go back in time to make those adjustments, would you? At that point, would he even be Pete Davidson anymore?

That's the conundrum that Kaley Cuoco has to navigate in the new movie "Meet Cute." The Peacock original movie follows the "Harley Quinn" star as Sheila, a woman on a mission to find the perfect New York man. That's when she meets Davidson's Gary. After an ideal evening together, they seem like they're on track to their happily ever after — and there's a reason for that. Sheila has a time machine, which she uses to relive the day over and over again and make him fall in love with her.

And then she tells him what she's doing. How could that possibly go wrong? You can get an idea for yourself thanks to the brand new trailer.