The Boys Season 5 Revealed Who Homelander Was Punching In The Trailer

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 3, "Every One of You Sons of B*tches."

Both the first teaser for "The Boys" season 5 and the later trailer showed low-angle shots of Homelander (Antony Starr) beating someone down on the ground with several decisive punches. Homelander killing people is nothing new, but what stood out about the shots were his expressions. He looked uncertain or even pained, and reeled back slowly for each punch, as if throwing them was hurting a part of him too.

There aren't a lot of people who could make Homelander feel like that, nor resist him enough that he'd need to land several punches in a row. So, fans narrowed it down to a few suspects. One was Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Homelander's biological father who is almost as strong as his son. Soldier Boy thinks his son is weak and too emotional, but Homelander still craves his affection.

Another popular suspect was Homelander's own son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), who last season rejected his father. Ryan shares his dad's powers, such as heat vision, and eagle-eyed fans noticed Homelander's costume had a burn mark in the trailer shots.

A third suspect was former superhero Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). While Maeve hated Homelander, he had some affection and lust for her. Plus, Homelander punching her to death is how Maeve died in "The Boys" comics. But Maeve lost her powers and left "The Boys" at the end of season 3, making that more of an outside guess.

Well, "The Boys" fans didn't have to wait long this season to learn the truth. "Every One of You Sons of B*tches" features the trailer scene, and it is indeed Ryan who Homelander is beating. Homelander was never father of the year, but this makes him even worse.