The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Prime Video's Bloody Superhero Epic Reaches Its Grand Finale

"The Boys" has been pretty wild from the beginning. Based on the comic book series of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" is as hard-edged a satire of superhero stories as you'll ever find, but without any self-seriousness whatsoever. It's both brilliant and obscene, oscillating between moments of fascinating political introspection and jokes about The Deep (Chace Crawford) having sexual relations with various undersea creatures.

That unique juxtaposition of tones is ever present in the trailer for season 5. We see Homelander standing before a massive crucifix, clearly trying to make himself a god for his Christofascist fanbase, which is absolutely terrifying (and might hit a little too close to home for some audiences), but then we get a joke where Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) asks his son Homelander if he's brought him back for incestuous relations. That's a pretty dark little Easter egg for fans of the comic, where Soldier Boy and Homelander do hook up (but aren't related). The irreverence will still be there, it seems, no matter how bleak season 5 might get. That's good, because season 4 of "The Boys" got a little too mired in misery, and there's enough misery in the world as it is.

Season 5 will follow the Boys and their new Godolkin U. allies as they try to prevent Homelander from finding the original compound V, which would make him truly unstoppable. Since Homelander is one of the scariest and unpleasantly relevant villains in recent memory, that's actually more than a little unsettling. I'll be rooting for the Boys to save us from Sadist Superman when the series returns this April, thanks.

"The Boys" season 5 premieres April 8, 2026, on Prime Video.