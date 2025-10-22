How Gen V's Season 2 Finale Sets Up The Boys Season 5

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" season 2.

The sophomore season of "Gen V" is over, and it earned passing marks (read /Film's review here). In season finale, "Trojan," Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends managed to defeat Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater), the psychic Social Darwinist who founded Godolkin University. Godolkin was only a small fish compared to Homelander (Antony Starr), the primary villain of parent show "The Boys," who established the supes-first regime explored in "Gen V" season 2.

Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), a magnetic-powered supe and the father of their late friend Andre (Chance Perdomo), tells the kids they have to run. If they don't, Homelander and Vought International will pin Godolkin's massacre of God U students on them. Marie wants to stand and fight ... and the episode's ending gives her that chance.

As they're driving, Starlight/Annie (Erin Moriarty) drops in and offers them a place in "the resistance." Annie, the only member of the Boys who escaped being captured by Homelander's forces back in "The Boys" season 4 finale, has been running since and last met Marie in the "Gen V" season 2 premiere. How did Starlight find them? She had some help from another supe: the super speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

A-Train underwent some important character growth in "The Boys" season 4. He was last seen running for the Canadian border in that season, leaving it unclear how he would factor into "The Boys" season 5. Now we know: He's teamed up with Annie and will be actively fighting against Homelander with her and the others.

The 2025 Comic-Con teaser for "The Boys" season 5 confirmed that Jordan (Derek Luh/London Thor) from "Gen V" would be appearing. Expect to see all of their classmates too; "Trojan" closes on their determined faces, scored to Nine Inch Nails' "The Hand That Feeds," the perfect song for preparing a rebellion.