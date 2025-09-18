Gen V Season 2: The Starlighters, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" season 2, episode 1, "New Year, New U."

It was hardly a surprise that "Gen V" season 2 would throw in a few "The Boys" cameos. After all, fans were already familiar with the constant barrage of major and minor "The Boys" characters who waltzed across Godolkin University's halls and lawn in "Gen V" season 1.

The season 2 trailer had already revealed that Annie "Starlight" January (Erin Moriarty) would be joining the party, and the season premiere, "New Year, New U," doesn't waste any time showing us how. Thanks to her lengthy meeting with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and the shorter, less friendly one with Homelander (Antony Starr) in season 1, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is no stranger to interacting with characters from "The Boys." This time around, though, she meets Starlight, who enters the scene by casually defeating the supe bounty hunter Dogknott (Zach McGowan) just as he's about to beat and capture the fugitive Marie. The meeting is not a coincidence, either: Marie has been in touch with Annie, who's here to convince the young bloodbender to become a spy for her Starlighters group.

Named after Annie's Starlight House non-profit organization, the Starlighters have been around for a while, but they haven't received all that much attention in the grand scheme of "The Boys" things, where colorful personalities like Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander hog much of the attention. Now, it seems that Annie has been building the Starlighter forces into the franchise's equivalent of the "Star Wars" Rebel Alliance ... and with Marie now in the mix, it's high time to take a closer look at who they are.