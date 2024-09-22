How The Boys Season 5 Will Address The Disappearance Of Jessie T. Usher's A-Train

A-Train has gone through one of the most unlikely transformations over the course of the series, with a pretty incredible redemption arc beginning in "The Boys" season 4. After having his heart replaced with that of his arch-nemesis in season 3, A-Train started genuinely trying to make amends for his past mistakes by helping Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the Boys in their quest to take down Vought. Unfortunately that also left him with a giant target on his back, so he made himself scarce and had gone AWOL by the end of the season.

Pretending that he's overseas will protect Vought from having to find a replacement too soon and will help erase any messy questions, but for how long? A-Train gave up his identity as the mole in order to help Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Butcher (Karl Urban), after all, so it's entirely possible that he'll return in "The Boys" season 5 to finish what he started.

So what's next for A-Train, really? It's hard to tell, because his redemptive arc is pretty different from what happens in the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, as A-Train is even more completely beyond redemption in the source material. (Honestly, he's pretty far gone in the TV series, too, but compared to some of the other characters in the series he's not that bad?) Either way, "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke and the writing team have their work cut out for them when it comes to figuring out what to do with A-Train by the end. Will he do one more grand thing to "make up" for the death of his ex-girlfriend Popclaw? Will he chicken out at the last moment and get crushed by someone righteous? We'll have to wait and see, but I hope he gets one more chance to prove to Hughie that he's more than just another supe scumbag.