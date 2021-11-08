The Boys Season 3 Teaser Gives Our First Look At Groundhawk

The teaser gives us a tiny glimpse of Groundhawk, a member of the superhero group the G-Men, a spoof of the X-Men. He's a riff on Wolverine, with a short stature, feral nature, and gruff attitude. Unlike Wolverine, he's a raging alcoholic who kills people without a second thought. The teaser refers to his drinking problem, noting that he's been checked into Vought's rehab center for a record fifth time. Oh, and instead of having claws, he has hammer hands. Like actual hammers for hands.

I don't know, ask comics creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Among the other quick "news" segments is a bit condemning anti-supe Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), a bit making fun of Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) who wants to run for president, and a quick video of Seven member A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) revealing that his upcoming race against fellow supe Mr. Marathon is canceled due to a secret mission that will pull him away.

After the fake commercial break, there's a segment with former Payback member, Gunpowder, teaching kids about their second amendment rights. I know that this is supposed to be a Fox News spoof, but something about that bit hit way too close to home.