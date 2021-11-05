The Boys Offers First Look At Laurie Holden As The Crimson Countess In Season 3

Like Soldier Boy, the Crimson Countess is a member of Payback, a group of superheroes kind of like the Seven, just a little less prestigious. Also like Soldier Boy, it's a legacy title, meaning that there have been more than one Crimson Countess over the years. The first fought alongside the original Soldier Boy in World War II, but it's likely that the version we're seeing played by Holden is the second person to don the title. That said, it is entirely possible that she's still the original Crimson Countess and hasn't aged, similarly to Stormfront, because they're superhumans and anything is possible.

On the streaming series, the only mention made of her so far is that she was in the running to join the Seven around the time Starlight was chosen. That could mean there's some bad blood between the two, which will probably only get worse given the rivalry between the Seven and Payback. If the Seven are the Justice League of "The Boys," then Payback are the Avengers. Soldier Boy is a direct spoof of Captain America, and Crimson Countess is a riff on Scarlet Witch. (You know, the character from Marvel's "Wandavision.")

With Stormfront all but out of the picture, it will be interesting to see how the remaining women supes battle for supremacy. Sure, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) were Team Girl Power when it came to taking down Stormfront, but who knows how long that can last?