Gen V Season 2 Uses A Returning Boys Star To Answer Some Key Mysteries

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" through season 2, episode 6, "Cooking Lessons."

A few familiar faces from "The Boys" have appeared on the "Gen V" campus this semester. Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) popped up in the season premiere, "New Year, New U," to save Marie (Jaz Sinclair) from supe bounty hunter Dogknott (Zach McGowan). The Deep (Chace Crawford) helped out with some hazing initiations at his old Godolkin University fraternity. Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is apparently in league (and a relationship) with God U's new dean, Cipher (Hamish Linklater).

Now, in the latest episode, "Cooking Lessons," our heroes meet two more characters from "The Boys": deposed Vought International CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and his superpowered granddaughter, Zoe (Olivia Morandin).

When "The Boys" began, Edgar was CEO of Vought, and the only one unafraid of Homelander (Antony Starr). Season 3 revealed that Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was Edgar's adopted daughter and, with her bloodbending and head-popping superpowers, his personal assassin. Neuman ultimately sold her dad out to Homelander, though, allowing Homelander to take over Vought. Marie met Victoria back in "Gen V" season 1, and now she meets Neuman's extended family, who make a similar offer of friendship (with a cost).

Edgar was last seen in "The Boys" season 4, episode 5, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," locked up in prison as the scapegoat for Vought's crimes. He attempted a plea deal with the Boys in exchange for helping them find the supe-killing virus Neuman acquired back in "Gen V" season 1, but failed. When being taken back to prison, his transport was ambushed by Victoria; the scene left it unclear if she was going to kill her dad or free him. Evidently, it was the latter. After Victoria's own death in "The Boys" season 4 finale, Zoe was sent to supe orphanage Red River — but her grandpa has since taken her in. They're staying in a luxury underground bunker (lined with zinc so Homelander can't find it with his X-Ray vision).

Edgar, as former CEO of Vought, knows where all the bodies are buried and delivers some key exposition so as to earn Marie's trust.