How Claudia Doumit Feels About The Boys Season 4 Finale's Victoria Neuman Twist

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 finale.

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) has been a wild card since her introduction in "The Boys." Revealed to be a head-popping Supe with immense durability, Neuman emerged as a complex character with complicated allegiances that kept shifting with the show's progress. Although Neuman was forced to work closely with an overbearing Homelander (Antony Starr), who outed her as a Supe on live television at the end of the latest season, her genuine, almost-familial bond with Hughie (Jack Quaid) posed an intriguing possibility for her as an ally to the titular Boys. However, the show's Season 4 finale robbed us of this what-if scenario when an enraged Butcher (Karl Urban) unceremoniously snapped her in half and put an abrupt end to her wonderful, promising arc.

Neuman's morality had never been as spineless as that of most Vought superheroes, as most of her decisions were fueled by the urge to protect her daughter Zoe (Olivia Morandin), whom she had to inject with Compound V after Homelander threatened to kill her. Even her betrayal of ex-Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was tinged with regrets — invested with a sense of regret for what could have been — while her bond with Hughie oscillated between begrudging truce and restrained hostility. However, when backed against the wall, Neuman reached out to Hughie to make amends and keep Zoe safe, the accumulating guilt of signing off on Homelander's violent and bigoted plan for a Supes-first America weighing heavy on her shoulders.

Doumit recently spoke to Variety about her feelings about Neuman's shocking death, which, although sudden and violent, was a "great" one nonetheless, which is an honor that most deaths in the show are not afforded.