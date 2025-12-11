5 The Boys Characters Most Likely To Die In The Final Season, Ranked

Trigger warning: this article contains brief references to sexual assault.

Despite how violent and gross-out "The Boys" can get, only a few major characters have bitten the dust here and there. Homelander (Antony Starr) killed his handler Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) and later his only friend Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) after both slighted him. The season 4 finale also saw the deaths of Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

Even so, all six of the titular anti-heroes are still alive, Queen Maeve's (Dominique McElligott) seeming demise in the season 3 finale was a fake-out, and the Boys are no closer to killing Homelander than back in season 1. It's not surprising that some fans have criticized "The Boys" for going in circles and dragging out conflicts. But with its fifth season being the last, there's no status quo to maintain anymore.

There's some characters whose fates I'm 50/50 on. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is walking the path of redemption, so it'd be tempting but perhaps too predictable to kill him. Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is a plausible casualty, but the show already held off killing him back in season 3 and a death might take the winds out of his prequel spin-off, "Vought Rising." Former Vought CEO Stan Edgar's (Giancarlo Esposito) gimmick is always being the most powerful person in the room even with superheroes around him; it's easy to see Homelander finally giving into anger and killing him, but it'd also be a resonant message if the entirely human evil corporate boss ends the show back on top.

Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) are the only ones who seem assured to make it out. On the flip side, here are the characters who seem least likely to survive "The Boys" season 5.