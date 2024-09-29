Valorie Curry Has One Firecracker Request For The Boys Season 5
Each season of "The Boys" introduces yet another loathsome supe to the rogues gallery. In season 4, that was Firecracker/Misty Tucker Gray (Valorie Curry). True to her name, she can generate sparks with a simple finger snap (but in terms of wielding that power, she's no Jubilee or Roy Mustang). Firecracker's main asset is not her superpowers, it's her public following. A conspiracy theorist streamer, Firecracker succeeds Stormfront (Aya Cash) as the Seven's ear to the far-right.
At this point, "The Boys" doesn't satirize the American right-wing so much as just point and laugh at them. Firecracker stands in for Republican representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a woman with insane beliefs who rides the coattails of Donald Trump stand-in Homelander (Antony Starr).
Surprisingly for a show that often doles out nasty deaths, Firecracker made it through "The Boys" season 4 still breathing. Some of the final lines of the season are hers; as our leads are rounded up by Homelander's new martial law army, Firecracker gives a broadcast promising to make America "super" again. But "The Boys" is wrapping up with season 5 and creator Eric Kripke is promising a bloodbath. Firecracker is probably near the top of that hit list: loathable enough to warrant a gruesome death, but not important enough to survive.
Valorie Curry herself says her character should die in "The Boys" season 5, telling the Hollywood Reporter, "I hope [Firecracker] dies. She has it coming from many people. She's awful. She's horrible." Curry, though, wants the "how" of it to be surprising.
Who should kill Firecracker on The Boys?
"I hope [Firecracker doesn't die] because of the meds, because that seems too easy," Curry elaborated to THR.
Since she entered the Seven, Firecracker has been trying to hook up with Homelander. He wasn't interested — until the episode "Dirty Business." Somehow aware of Homelander's milk and breastfeeding fetish, Firecracker starts taking Metoclopramide to induce lactation. The drugs enlarge the heart "a tiny bit," Firecracker says, and she's seen looking a bit ill in the season 4 finale. That seems like an obvious set-up for the drugs to eventually kill Firecracker in season 5.
Curry, though, says it should be Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) who kills Firecracker. "It should be Sage, right? It should be Sage, and then she should survive and have a spinoff." Sage is the one who recruited Firecracker into the Seven (to firm up their support from her alt-right subscribers), but she isn't personally fond of her. Her killing Firecracker for being an annoyance or loose end? Sure, I could see it.
A Sage-centered spin-off, though? I'm not sure that could hold its weight. Now, the character (and Heyward) got a lot of undue criticism from fans/trolls who couldn't handle a black woman being written as "the smartest person in the world." But her being a genius mastermind always felt more told than shown, and her dynamic with Homelander fell flat compared to Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), or Stormfront. Then again, Amazon really wants to keep "The Boys" spin-offs pumping, so maybe we'll be seeing "The Boys: Sage" on Prime Video soon enough. Firecracker, though, definitely doesn't burn bright enough to be a star.
"The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video.