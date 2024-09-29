Valorie Curry Has One Firecracker Request For The Boys Season 5

Each season of "The Boys" introduces yet another loathsome supe to the rogues gallery. In season 4, that was Firecracker/Misty Tucker Gray (Valorie Curry). True to her name, she can generate sparks with a simple finger snap (but in terms of wielding that power, she's no Jubilee or Roy Mustang). Firecracker's main asset is not her superpowers, it's her public following. A conspiracy theorist streamer, Firecracker succeeds Stormfront (Aya Cash) as the Seven's ear to the far-right.

At this point, "The Boys" doesn't satirize the American right-wing so much as just point and laugh at them. Firecracker stands in for Republican representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a woman with insane beliefs who rides the coattails of Donald Trump stand-in Homelander (Antony Starr).

Surprisingly for a show that often doles out nasty deaths, Firecracker made it through "The Boys" season 4 still breathing. Some of the final lines of the season are hers; as our leads are rounded up by Homelander's new martial law army, Firecracker gives a broadcast promising to make America "super" again. But "The Boys" is wrapping up with season 5 and creator Eric Kripke is promising a bloodbath. Firecracker is probably near the top of that hit list: loathable enough to warrant a gruesome death, but not important enough to survive.

Valorie Curry herself says her character should die in "The Boys" season 5, telling the Hollywood Reporter, "I hope [Firecracker] dies. She has it coming from many people. She's awful. She's horrible." Curry, though, wants the "how" of it to be surprising.