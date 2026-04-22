The Boys Season 5 Has Revealed Homelander's Final Plan

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4, "King of Hell," to follow.

Season 4 of superhero satire "The Boys" ended with deluded super "hero" Homelander (Antony Starr), becoming de facto U.S. president. The ongoing final season has explored both Homelander's authoritarian regime, and how he's still dissatisfied that not enough people love him.

In an interview with /Film and yours truly, "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke explained Homelander's arc across the series like this: "The more power he accrues, the less happy he becomes." Who's more powerful than the U.S. President? In the season's third episode, "Every One of You Sons of B*tches," Homelander experiences a hallucination wherein an angelic Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) encourages him to "ascend" — "Why should [Jesus] have more love than you?"

"King of Hell" confirms that Homelander now sees himself as the messiah and wants everyone else to as well. He's also trying to find the V-One formula that will make him immortal, like a true god.

When Homelander tells Firecracker (Valorie Curry) that an angel gave him his destiny as "God," she initially thinks he means serving God. When he tells her he won't be merely serving the Lord, Firecracker can only sputter out a terrified "Congrats."

Homelander wants the propagandist Firecracker to spread his word. She eventually decides that Homelander's church needs to intertwine with his brand of American nationalism. "The things that [Jesus] preached, turning the other cheek, taking in foreigners, caring for the poor, that sh*t don't sell no more." (See also: Al Franken's "Supply Side Jesus.")

Mega preacher supe Oh-Father (Daveed Diggs) joins in proselytizing for this "Democratic Church of America." Now it's clear why this season brought in a religion-themed character.