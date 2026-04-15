V-One Explained: Why Homelander Wants The Original Supe Formula On The Boys

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 3.

Three episodes in, the fifth and final season of "The Boys" has already descended into chaos. With Homelander (Antony Starr) pushing the limits of his megalomania, Vought-controlled America is under a terrifying fascist regime. To make matters worse, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is testing out the supe-killing virus that was introduced as a key plot point in "Gen V," which has already killed two supes from the Teenage Kix. Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) also seemed to have died after exhibiting fatal symptoms of viral infection, but we see him sit right back up at the end of episode 2.

Episode 3 deals with the aftermath of this shocking revelation, as Soldier Boy's survival proves that Butcher's supe virus isn't as foolproof as we thought. To everyone's dismay, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) points out that Soldier Boy is immune to the virus for some reason. Sure enough, Vought's lab reports reveal that Soldier Boy survived because he was injected with the earliest prototype of Compound V back when Frederick Vought made the first successful batch of the drug.

Named V-One, this drug was revealed in the season 2 finale of "Gen V," which set up season 5 of "The Boys." What we learned in "Gen V" is quickly reiterated: V-One is an extraordinarily potent formula that killed thousands of test subjects, except a select few who were able to adapt. These survivors can be considered biologically immortal, which explains why Soldier Boy hasn't aged at all.

This troubling information prompts Homelander to launch a search for V-One, as his delusions of grandeur have convinced him that he's destined to be invulnerable. It's a last-ditch attempt of a pathetic, insecure man to prove to the world that he's worthy of their adulation.