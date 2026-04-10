Why Oh-Father From The Boys Season 5 Looks So Familiar

"The Boys" season 5 introduces Oh-Father, an ally of Homelander (Antony Starr) who wants to turn America into a Christian nation. The supe is also married to Vice President Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), but their union seems more political than romantic. Anyway, some viewers might be wondering where they've seen the actor who plays Oh-Father before, as he is a familiar face on the screen.

Oh-Father is played by actor Daveed Diggs, and his character on "The Boys" dreams of America becoming an authoritarian nation, which couldn't be further from his character on TNT/AMC's "Snowpiercer." Adapted from Jacques Lob's "Le Transperceneige," the series saw Diggs play Andre Layton, a former detective who leads a rebellion on a train that protects the survivors of an apocalyptic ice age. Layton essentially leads the train's oppressed denizens against a privileged, authoritarian regime, so he probably wouldn't see eye-to-eye with Oh-Father.

Elsewhere, sitcom fans might associate Diggs with "Black-ish," which I highly recommend if you enjoy shows like "Modern Family." He has a recurring role as Johan Johnson, the brother of Tracee Ellis Ross' Bow. However, Diggs' work isn't exclusively limited to television, as he has also starred in some pretty awesome movies.