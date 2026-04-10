Why Oh-Father From The Boys Season 5 Looks So Familiar
"The Boys" season 5 introduces Oh-Father, an ally of Homelander (Antony Starr) who wants to turn America into a Christian nation. The supe is also married to Vice President Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), but their union seems more political than romantic. Anyway, some viewers might be wondering where they've seen the actor who plays Oh-Father before, as he is a familiar face on the screen.
Oh-Father is played by actor Daveed Diggs, and his character on "The Boys" dreams of America becoming an authoritarian nation, which couldn't be further from his character on TNT/AMC's "Snowpiercer." Adapted from Jacques Lob's "Le Transperceneige," the series saw Diggs play Andre Layton, a former detective who leads a rebellion on a train that protects the survivors of an apocalyptic ice age. Layton essentially leads the train's oppressed denizens against a privileged, authoritarian regime, so he probably wouldn't see eye-to-eye with Oh-Father.
Elsewhere, sitcom fans might associate Diggs with "Black-ish," which I highly recommend if you enjoy shows like "Modern Family." He has a recurring role as Johan Johnson, the brother of Tracee Ellis Ross' Bow. However, Diggs' work isn't exclusively limited to television, as he has also starred in some pretty awesome movies.
Daveed Diggs has appeared in some great movies
Daveed Diggs was no stranger to the big screen in 2017, but it was a breakthrough year for the actor. He had a supporting role in "Wonder," a coming-of-age movie that grossed over $310 million worldwide. The film follows a 10-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay) with a genetic disorder who gets sent to a private school where Diggs' character teaches. Such a basic plot synopsis doesn't do this movie justice, and it's highly recommended if you're in the mood for a good tearjerker.
Prior to "Wonder," Diggs was a known stage actor who was part of the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton." He can also be seen in the filmed version that Disney released in 2020, playing dramatized versions of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.
And of course, we can't talk about Diggs' career without mentioning "Blindspotting," one of /Film's best movies of 2018. In this one (which he co-wrote with co-star Rafael Casal), he plays an ex-con who just wants to finish his probation. However, he has bigger problems to deal with after witnessing a white cop shoot a Black man, plus having to deal with an erratic friend. Diggs and Casal re-teamed to pen the film's sequel TV series of the same name, with Diggs reprising his role from the movie in some episodes.
"The Boys" season 5 is streaming on Prime Video.