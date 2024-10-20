Why Valorie Curry's Firecracker Is So Sick In The Boys Season 4

Sigmund Freud would have a field day with poor Homelander, who spent the finale of season 3 trying to kill his father and the rest of the series yearning for his mother's love. Homelander was raised in a soulless testing facility, held captive by scientists with very little empathy or foresight, so he never had a mom to raise him. He doesn't really know what a healthy mother-son relationship looks like, so he fetishizes the entire concept into the form of breast milk. Breast milk is love as far as Homelander's concerned, and it's one of the only things in the world that can break through his sadistic exterior.

When it comes to exploring this aspect of Homelander's character, "The Boys" has played the long game. In season 1, the show gradually peeled back the unhealthy dynamic between him and Stillwell, showing him spying on her as she breastfeeds her newborn child. The season ramps up the weirdness with the growing implication that Homelander's got a one-sided beef with Stillwell's baby, and the reveal that she already knows about his breastmilk/mommy fixation and is using it her advantage.

With each passing season, "The Boys" has made sure to one-up itself with the milk stuff. Season 2 featured that unsettling sequence where Homelander licks up a bottle of now-deceased Stillwell's freezer breastmilk; season 3 has him drinking cow's milk by the bucket, and now season 4's had Firecracker squirt surprise breast milk onto his face as a seduction technique. I don't even want to know what season 5 will bring.