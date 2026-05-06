The Boys Season 5 Sets Up The Vought Rising Spin-Off With A Soldier Boy Twist

This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 6 of "The Boys."

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) has returned to the fifth and final season of "The Boys" for a good reason. Previously set up as a foil to his son Homelander (Antony Starr), Soldier Boy shares an uncomfortably complicated dynamic with his son in the latest season. A noticeable shift takes place in Episode 5, in which Soldier Boy kills Mr. Marathon (Ackles' "Supernatural" co-star Jared Padalecki) and co. to protect Homelander from harm. Soldier Boy still holds disdain towards his son for not upholding hyper-masculine ideals, but he is no longer a threat to Homelander like before.

Episode 6 cements this when Soldier Boy hands over the last surviving vial of V-One to Homelander to help him achieve immortality. This shocking change of heart stems from the twist reveal that Soldier Boy was in love with Stormfront (Aya Cash) at one point. Reasoning that Stormfront would've wanted Homelander to achieve "godhood," Soldier Boy singlehandedly ruins the titular group's only shot at taking him down. As the Supe Virus doesn't work on those with V-One in their bloodstream, defeating Homelander feels impossible now, especially with only two more episodes to go. Unless ... someone with the unique ability to manipulate blood, like Marie Moreau from "Gen V," pops up to help save the day.

"The Boys" has been teasing Soldier Boy's Stormfront connection since the season's fourth episode. This sets the stage for the upcoming prequel series, "Vought Rising," which features both Stormfront and Soldier Boy. The details about this unlikely love story aren't spelled out, leaving ample space for "Vought Rising" to explore what made these characters tick in the 1950s. But what does this twist mean for Soldier Boy as a character?