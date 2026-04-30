The Boys Season 5 Reveals Sister Sage's True Goal - And It's Not Helping Homelander

This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 5 of "The Boys."

The fifth and final season of "The Boys" has been excellent so far. Amid misguided fan allegations that some of its storytelling is "filler," the latest season has been prioritizing complex characterization over its characteristic tonal irreverence. Vought-controlled America is being pushed to its limits under Homelander's (Antony Starr) despotic rule, which reaches ludicrous levels with the Democratic Church of America. Episode 5 uses POV segments to flesh out the aftermath of this news, such as when we learn more about Noir's (Nathan Mitchell) motivations and Firecracker's (Valorie Curry) internal turmoil. Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) segment finally reveals her true goals, and they do not align with Vought or Homelander.

Ashley (Colby Minifie), who now has a moralistic clone at the back of her head, discusses Homelander's desperate religious rebranding with Sage. Ashley questions Sage's reluctance to put an end to this kind of campaigning, as Vought's stocks have taken a serious hit while raising risks for national security. Sage casually admits that she wants the Supe Virus to spread, as it would trigger a world-ending war between humans and supes. Ashley is understandably shocked. Surely, the world's smartest person wouldn't willfully orchestrate a planet-ending genocide? Sage explains that such a conflict would remove everyone, including Homelander, from the equation, while she can spend a life of solitude inside a bunker as civilization collapses.

This might feel baffling at first, juvenile even. But Sage has never been motivated by world domination or a desire to be seen. If we look more closely at her arc in "The Boys" and "Gen V," Sage has only ever been shaped by nihilism towards humanity, despite sporadic attempts to forge genuine connections. But does such an extreme stance make sense?