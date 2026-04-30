The Boys Season 5 Reveals Sister Sage's True Goal - And It's Not Helping Homelander
This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 5 of "The Boys."
The fifth and final season of "The Boys" has been excellent so far. Amid misguided fan allegations that some of its storytelling is "filler," the latest season has been prioritizing complex characterization over its characteristic tonal irreverence. Vought-controlled America is being pushed to its limits under Homelander's (Antony Starr) despotic rule, which reaches ludicrous levels with the Democratic Church of America. Episode 5 uses POV segments to flesh out the aftermath of this news, such as when we learn more about Noir's (Nathan Mitchell) motivations and Firecracker's (Valorie Curry) internal turmoil. Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) segment finally reveals her true goals, and they do not align with Vought or Homelander.
Ashley (Colby Minifie), who now has a moralistic clone at the back of her head, discusses Homelander's desperate religious rebranding with Sage. Ashley questions Sage's reluctance to put an end to this kind of campaigning, as Vought's stocks have taken a serious hit while raising risks for national security. Sage casually admits that she wants the Supe Virus to spread, as it would trigger a world-ending war between humans and supes. Ashley is understandably shocked. Surely, the world's smartest person wouldn't willfully orchestrate a planet-ending genocide? Sage explains that such a conflict would remove everyone, including Homelander, from the equation, while she can spend a life of solitude inside a bunker as civilization collapses.
This might feel baffling at first, juvenile even. But Sage has never been motivated by world domination or a desire to be seen. If we look more closely at her arc in "The Boys" and "Gen V," Sage has only ever been shaped by nihilism towards humanity, despite sporadic attempts to forge genuine connections. But does such an extreme stance make sense?
Sister Sage represents the hollowness of intelligence without empathy in The Boys
When Sage was introduced, her first act to gain Homelander's favor was to incite mob violence during a Starlighter rally. Towards the end of the fourth season, she remained apathetic to the countless lives lost and told Homelander that she put her plans in motion just to see whether she could achieve them. Such disregard for human lives stem from two defining events: The death of her grandmother due to racial prejudice within the healthcare system, and her tumultuous romantic relationship with the villainous Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) as seen in "Gen V." These incidents deepened her misanthropic outlook and displaced any feelings of vulnerability she might've been willing to indulge in.
While Sage's past explains her actions, it doesn't justify them. Instead of using her superior intelligence to help fix whatever's wrong with the world, she actively perpetrates identity-based violence against the marginalized. This is hypocritical at best, given that she has been on the receiving end of bigotry as a woman of color. Sage understands that racial prejudice can lead to targeted deaths, but willingly participates in Vought's agenda to further her goals. When you throw apathy and selfishness into the mix, we have a frighteningly smart supe who is ready to doom the world for unending solitude and a misplaced sense of freedom.
Intelligence is only half of the equation without empathy. While Sage is content with solitude, it comes at the cost of innocent lives and the essence of humanity itself. Realistically, she is smart enough to leave the Seven unscathed while bringing Homelander down. Unfortunately, Sage seems to be playing a convoluted game just so she can read books while the world burns.
Season 5 of "The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video.