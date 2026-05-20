All 7 Seasons Of The Boys & Gen V, Ranked

Since "The Boys" Season 4 aired, most folks have come to agree it's the show's worst season. For the harshest critics, it's where the series went entirely off the rails. It's not completely horrible (the redemption arc for Jessie T. Usher's A-Train is a highlight), but most of the criticisms do resonate.

A feeling of stalling pervades the season, like the show is recycling old conflicts or sending its characters off on dead-end sidequests. You can't have the story getting to its climax before the planned Season 5, after all!

Take Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) flip-flopping between his biological dad Homelander or his stepdad Butcher every other episode, or the subplot about Frenchie (Tomer Capone) dating Colin (Elliot Knight). It's the most inconsequential arc in the entire show, adding no lasting development and existing to only keep Frenchie and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) apart longer.

The longstanding issues with "The Boys" were on full display in Season 4. Take Episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," where Homelander goes back to the lab where he was raised to torment the scientists who poked and prodded his younger self. It's a great show-off for Antony Starr's always incredible villain performance, but it doesn't teach us anything new about Homelander or push him into a fresh direction. The political satire also began to get truly hackneyed, settling for throwing out hot buzzwords ("critical supe theory"? Really?) as if references count as insight.

The Season 4 finale is the most acclaimed episode, and even that one has problems, like the shockingly ill-conceived portrayal of sexual assault by deception. The feeling in that finale, that the show had reached its darkest hour and marched to a bloody endgame, also dissipates in hindsight because Season 5 didn't quite take advantage of the set-up. Speaking of...