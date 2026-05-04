The Boys Season 5 Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Spoilers ahead for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5.

"The Boys" Season 5 (which Jeremy Mathai reviewed for /Film) is the swansong installment of Eric Kripke's hit superhero comic book TV adaptation. With the end in sight, one would expect its story to be full of momentum and heading toward a dramatic, high-stakes finale. However, some fans believe "The Boys" Season 5 contains too much filler, especially after the most recent episodes. What's more, they might have a point (though Season 5 naturally has its defenders on that front as well).

The overall end goal for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Huey Campbell (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and the gang in "The Boys" Season 5 is to stop Homelander (Antony Starr) from obtaining the V-One serum and becoming immortal. However, Season 5, Episodes 4 and 5 are mostly dedicated to side-quests and randomness, including "Starlight" confronting her father and a "Supernatural" reunion with some major Hollywood cameos thrown in for good measure. One fan summed up viewers' frustrations on X/Twitter:

"Funny how there's supposed to be a 'resistance' and a 'war' going on yet hardly any scenes this season would have you thinking that."

Elsewhere, some folks have taken issue with the celebrity cameos, feeling that they've been used at the expense of moving "The Boys" Season 5's story forward. Here's what another fan had to say on X:

"They really spent more time on a dog humping a toy and Seth Rogen exploding than advancing the main plot with 3 episodes left."

Of course, there is an argument to be made that the plot doesn't need to move forward for a show to be enjoyable, but is that the case with "The Boys" Season 5? The series is still entertaining, sure, but when does filler become too much filler?