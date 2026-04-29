The Boys Season 5's Supernatural Reunion Episode Includes Major Hollywood Cameos

Spoilers follow for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5, "One-Shots."

Years before "The Boys," series creator Eric Kripke created "Supernatural," a long-running show about brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) driving across America hunting monsters. The angel Castiel (Misha Collins), introduced in "Supernatural" Season 4, soon became the show's third wheel.

Kripke left "Supernatural" after season 5, which completed the story arc he envisioned, but the show ran for another ten seasons without him. Still, Kripke remains on good terms with the Winchesters. Back in Season 3 of "The Boys," Ackles joined the cast as the Captain America parody Soldier Boy. Soldier Boy is a gruff man of action like Dean, but without any of the heart. In the ongoing fifth and final season of "The Boys," Kripke fulfilled his wish for a "Supernatural" reunion.

In "One-Shots," Soldier Boy and his son (by genetics only) Homelander (Antony Starr) are looking for V-One, a chemical formula that brings ageless immortality. So, they fly out to Los Angeles to meet a former member of the Seven, Mr. Marathon (Padalecki), whose collection of historical Vought corporate memorabilia may hold some clues.

Collins plays Malchemical, a supe with poison gas powers and one of Marathon's poker buddies. Who else is at Marathon's mansion? Seth Rogen (who's a producer on "The Boys" and has cameoed before), Kumail Nanjiani, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Robinson, and Will Forte, all playing themselves. Padalecki and Collins' cameos were no surprise, as is the fact their scenes put them together with their old co-star Ackles. (/Film called Padalecki playing Mr. Marathon back in 2024, too.)

The other Hollywood cameos had not been announced in advance, though. They all converge into a bloodbath of the kind that "The Boys" is reputed for.