5 Characters Jared Padalecki Could Play In The Boys Season 5
Superhero satire "The Boys" shares a creator with "Supernatural" (Eric Kripke), and he's reused several actors from his first show. So far, "The Boys" season 3 introduced Captain America parody Soldier Boy, played by former Dean Winchester actor Jensen Ackles, and season 4 recruited Jeffrey Dean Morgan (monster hunter patriarch John Winchester on "Supernatural") as Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) old CIA buddy, Joe Kessler.
The upcoming fifth season of "The Boys" will finally bring in the other lead star of "Supernatural," Jared Padalecki (who played Sam Winchester). We don't know who he's playing yet and, based on a July interview with Variety, neither does he, since the season hasn't been written yet. Since "The Boys" is ending with season 5, though, this is Kripke's last chance to feature Padalecki on the show, so he'll find him some role to play.
"The Boys" doesn't strictly adapt the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Case in point: Ackles' Soldier Boy and Morgan's Kessler are nothing like the comic versions of those characters. That makes it even harder to guess who Padalecki might play, but we'll give it our best shot.
Mister Marathon
One of the more common fancasts for Padalecki is the Seven's original speedster Supe, Mister Marathon.
If the Seven is a riff on the Justice League, then the mile-a-minute runner A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is the obvious stand-in for the Flash. But a detail you may or may not remember is that A-Train isn't a founding member. The team's first speedster was named Mister Marathon; he can be seen on the poster of in-universe film "Dawn of the Seven," with a red costume close to the Flash.
Like most details in "The Boys," this is a parody of real superhero lore, specifically the succession of Flashes: Mister Marathon is equivalent to Barry Allen, who (when "The Boys" began publication) had been dead for 20 years since "Crisis on Infinite Earths." A-Train is Wally West, the former Kid Flash who took Barry's place as the Flash and on the Justice League.
In the comics, Mister Marathon died when the Seven tried to be genuine superheroes and stop a plane hijacking. In the show, it's implied he's merely retired, but he hasn't appeared onscreen yet. If the show wants to feature him before it ends, season 5 is its last chance, and Paladecki is a big enough face for the debut to make an impact.
"The Boys" season 4 also saw A-Train pursue an unlikely redemption, which ended with him leaving the Seven and going into hiding. If the Seven need a replacement speedster, maybe Homelander will break out the OG.
An original character
Part of how "The Boys" zigs where the source material zagged is how it often creates original characters, or distorts comic ones so wildly they're practically unrecognizable. One example is Homelander's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti, originally Parker Corno), who adds a whole separate layer to Butcher/Homelander's enmity and Homelander's own development, is a character created for the show.
The young Supe cast of "Gen V" are also all inventions of that spin-off series. In "The Boys" TV show, Vice President Victor "Vic the Veep" Neuman, the former CEO of Vought and the company's puppet in the White House, is turned into Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who is a Supe herself and much more cunning than comic Vic.
So perhaps Paladecki will play a character who isn't based on anyone from the comics. In "The Boys," Supes are a dime a dozen, pumped out with tacky costumes and names like the bad products they are. I'm sure the writers' room could easily invent a Supe character that fits Paladecki if none of Ennis and Robertson's existing characters are to their liking.
Someone who Soldier Boy kills
This pitch is less a specific character and more of a twisted comedy beat for the "Supernatural" fans.
Soldier Boy will be back in "The Boys" season 5; the stinger of season 4 showed Homelander finding him preserved on ice, and Ackles has been upgraded to a series regular. No one knows quite what role Soldier Boy will play in the series' endgame, but given his popularity (enough for a spin-off, "Vought Rising") and Ackles' friendship with Kripke, it'll probably be a big one.
On "Supernatural," Ackles and Paladecki were co-leads as the Winchester Brothers, who literally went through Hell together and for each other. The two actors worked together for 15 seasons, so it'd be an oversight not to put them onscreen together again. That doesn't mean their characters have to be friends again, though.
I can see it now: Soldier Boy charging up his radioactive beam, only for it to miss its intended target and turn Paladecki's character into blood and gore. If this sounds a bit too cute, remember that "The Boys" is never subtle. The show doesn't wink at its audience, it waves a neon sign in front of them.
Plus, it's the last season, so a cameo might be the best way to fit Paladecki in, rather than introducing a pivotal new character who will eat up screen time.
SwingWing
"The Boys" season 4 finale mentioned a previously unseen Supe called SwingWing, potentially setting him up for a role in season 5. In "The Boys" comic, SwingWing is a parody of DC's Nightwing/Dick Grayson, the original Robin, who struck out on his own from Batman and took a new name to reflect his journey.
Like Dick, SwingWing was the original sidekick for Tek Knight ("Laddio"), then he went solo and Tek Knight took on a new sidekick to replace him. SwingWing pretends to be gay for the good press, but in truth, he's quite the homophobe. If "The Boys" didn't have to make do with eight episode seasons, a standalone episode about them taking down SwingWing as they did in the comics would've made a ton of sense, but I digress.
Nightwing is a famous pretty boy, and naturally, so is SwingWing. Paladecki definitely has that covered. The one potential problem is that he's the same age as Derek Wilson, who played Tek Knight in "The Boys." Logically, the sidekick should be younger than his mentor.
They won't be sharing any screen time, though, (RIP Tek Knight), so it wouldn't be that obvious. Plus, season 4 implied that Tek Knight goes through sidekicks as quickly as the Dark Knight does his own Robins.
Groundhawk
Each of the big Supe teams in "The Boys" corresponds to a real one from Marvel or DC. The G-Men, founded by John Godolkin in the comics, are Vought's version of Marvel's X-Men. "Gen V" lifted Godolkin (renamed Thomas), turning him into the long-passed founder of the Supe college where the show is set. The G-Men, though unseen, are still said to exist in the show's universe, and with season 5 set to be a full-on Supe apocalypse, I wouldn't be surprised if they show up.
Naturally, one of the G-Men's main members if a parody of Wolverine: Groundhawk. He has a costume and mask similar to Wolverine's, but green instead of yellow-blue. He also has hammers for hands instead of knives, and can't retract them like Wolverine can his claws. Garth Ennis doesn't like any superheroes except Superman, but he really hates Wolverine. Groundhawk is thus written as especially undignified, from his all-but-useless hammer hands to his inability to say any words but a snarling, "Gonna!"
Groundhawk featured in "Nubian vs Nubian," an episode of animated anthology "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," but he hasn't shown up in the main series. With "Deadpool & Wolverine" smashing the box office in summer 2024, "The Boys" might be eager to rip Logan a new one, and Padalecki could be just the actor to do it.
"The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video.