5 Characters Jared Padalecki Could Play In The Boys Season 5

One of the more common fancasts for Padalecki is the Seven's original speedster Supe, Mister Marathon.

If the Seven is a riff on the Justice League, then the mile-a-minute runner A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is the obvious stand-in for the Flash. But a detail you may or may not remember is that A-Train isn't a founding member. The team's first speedster was named Mister Marathon; he can be seen on the poster of in-universe film "Dawn of the Seven," with a red costume close to the Flash.

Prime Video

Like most details in "The Boys," this is a parody of real superhero lore, specifically the succession of Flashes: Mister Marathon is equivalent to Barry Allen, who (when "The Boys" began publication) had been dead for 20 years since "Crisis on Infinite Earths." A-Train is Wally West, the former Kid Flash who took Barry's place as the Flash and on the Justice League.

In the comics, Mister Marathon died when the Seven tried to be genuine superheroes and stop a plane hijacking. In the show, it's implied he's merely retired, but he hasn't appeared onscreen yet. If the show wants to feature him before it ends, season 5 is its last chance, and Paladecki is a big enough face for the debut to make an impact.

"The Boys" season 4 also saw A-Train pursue an unlikely redemption, which ended with him leaving the Seven and going into hiding. If the Seven need a replacement speedster, maybe Homelander will break out the OG.