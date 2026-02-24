Sony Confirms Its Spider-Man Universe Is Being Rebooted After Multiple Flops

Sony's biggest franchise is "Spider-Man," and it's not particularly close. The problem? It can only make so many movies that actually have Spider-Man in them. That's why the studio has made spin-offs centered on villains like "Venom" in recent years. It was suspected that Sony's "Spider-Man" villain universe could be dead after "Kraven the Hunter." But now we know that spin-off universe will be rebooted.

In a recent interview on "The Town" podcast, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman addressed the future of the studio's handling of the larger "Spider-Man" universe. Rothman was asked if the larger Spider-Verse was dead, to which he replied, "No." He was then asked if the studio was going to revisit "those" at some point. Rothman said "yes." Asked to clarify if it would be a fresh reboot with new people, Rothman then doubled down saying, "yes, yes."

It seems Tom Holland is still going to be the main Spidey going forward. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters in July. But don't expect to see "Madame Web 2" or "Morbius 2" — not that we were exactly at any risk of that anyhow. The box office for "Madame Web" was bad enough to kill Sony's further spin-off plans, and Rothman's new comments make it clear Sony knows that the approach wasn't working.

"Venom" was a massive hit in 2018, taking in $856 million at the box office, but that proved to be an outlier. Critics generally dismissed the movie, but audiences embraced it. Sony seemed to think "to hell with critics" and moved forward with more spin-offs. The misfires mounted, and now it's back to the drawing board. Sony can claim that the flop that was "Morbius" turned a profit, but not enough of one to save this venture as it exists.