Can An Animated Venom Movie From Final Destination Filmmakers Give New Life To The Symbiote?

Venom, Marvel's toothy alien symbiote who has been a major character in Spider-Man lore for decades, will once again headline a new movie — but this time, in an unexpected form.

The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision blog reports that an animated Venom film is in the early stages of development, with "Final Destination: Bloodlines" directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein attached to produce and direct it. Those guys seem like a great fit — they rejuvenated the "Final Destination" franchise on a big scale in crowd-pleasing fashion, and I'm excited to see how their sensibility melds with this bonkers, often violent, sometimes goofy character.

This new movie, which is still years away, marks the first time Venom will be seen in purely animated form on the big screen (not counting the animation inherent in the CGI required to visualize him in live-action), even though the anti-hero has been a part of multiple animated TV shows, video games, and of course comic books going back to his creation in the 1980s.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe died after "Kraven the Hunter," but that doesn't mean the studio is willing to give up on one of its most valuable assets. The live-action "Venom" trilogy made Sony a boat-load of money — $1.8 billion worldwide — but the comparatively disappointing financial performance of "Venom 3" (aka "The Last Dance") presented a problem for Sony's Marvel Universe: With box office numbers dwindling with each successive release, where should they go from here? Now we have the answer, and it appears that a key creative voice behind those movies is coming along on this new animated journey.