Nicolas Cage Swings Into Live-Action In Prime Video's Spider-Noir Trailer

One of the most memorable characters introduced to viewers in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was Spider-Man Noir. Voiced by Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, this alternate version of the beloved webhead is based in Great Depression-era New York, and living up to his namesake, is depicted in a black and white film-noir detective style. Although the character only made a brief voiceless appearance at the end of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to help set up the long-delayed "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," viewers will now have the chance to see Cage portray a live-action version of "The Spider" (don't call him Spider-Man) in the upcoming TV series, "Spider-Noir."

MGM+ and Prime Video have shared the first trailer for "Spider-Noir," giving viewers their first glimpse at Nicolas Cage in action as Ben Reilly, technically not Peter Parker. (In the comics, Reilly is a clone of Parker.) Let's not get bogged down with complications: This trailer immediately establishes itself as one of the boldest visions of any screen adaptation of Spider-Man we've had to date, with it being presented in two ways: in black and white amidst the 1930s backdrop, evoking the sensibilities that were prominent in the classic period of film noir that arose during the 1940s and 1950s, or in the new "True-Hue Full Color" branding, providing a colorful experience for those who may be allergic to black and white.