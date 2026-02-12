Nicolas Cage Swings Into Live-Action In Prime Video's Spider-Noir Trailer
One of the most memorable characters introduced to viewers in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was Spider-Man Noir. Voiced by Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, this alternate version of the beloved webhead is based in Great Depression-era New York, and living up to his namesake, is depicted in a black and white film-noir detective style. Although the character only made a brief voiceless appearance at the end of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to help set up the long-delayed "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," viewers will now have the chance to see Cage portray a live-action version of "The Spider" (don't call him Spider-Man) in the upcoming TV series, "Spider-Noir."
MGM+ and Prime Video have shared the first trailer for "Spider-Noir," giving viewers their first glimpse at Nicolas Cage in action as Ben Reilly, technically not Peter Parker. (In the comics, Reilly is a clone of Parker.) Let's not get bogged down with complications: This trailer immediately establishes itself as one of the boldest visions of any screen adaptation of Spider-Man we've had to date, with it being presented in two ways: in black and white amidst the 1930s backdrop, evoking the sensibilities that were prominent in the classic period of film noir that arose during the 1940s and 1950s, or in the new "True-Hue Full Color" branding, providing a colorful experience for those who may be allergic to black and white.
Nicolas Cage is supported by an exciting cast and creative team
Alongside Nicolas Cage in the role of down-on-his-luck private investigator Ben Reilly, the show includes a slew of remarkable performers to help round out the world of one of the most intriguing superhero television series we've had in quite some time. The supporting cast of "Spider-Noir" includes Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson, Karen Rodriguez as Reilly's secretary Janet, Brendan Gleeson as gangland boss Silvermane, Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy, and Jack Huston as Flint Marko. Rounding out the cast are Abraham Popoola, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.
"Spider-Noir" was produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. The creative team behind the upcoming series includes creators and showrunners Oren Uziel ("The Lost City" and "22 Jump Street") and Steve Lightfoot ("The Punisher"), both of whom also developed the series with the Oscar-winning team behind "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as producer Amy Pascal. Emmy-winner Harry Bradbeer ("Fleabag" and "Killing Eve") directed the first two episodes of the series.
Spider-Noir marks a brighter future for Sony's broader Spider-Man franchise
It is no secret that Sony has struggled to capture consistent critical and commercial success for many of its Spider-Man-adjacent projects that don't involve its current collaboration with Marvel Studios or the acclaimed animated "Spider-Verse" movies. Although the "Venom" trilogy of films starring Tom Hardy did well at the box office despite mixed-to-negative reviews from critics (much of which can be credited to Hardy's undeniable charm), the rest of Sony's Spider-Man Universe films were notorious bombs, and their lack of artistic merit have turned them into memes amongst fans mocking the franchise. The less said about the baffling choices made in films like "Morbius," "Madame Web," and "Kraven the Hunter," the better — and even Sony execs would probably agree with that sentiment.
But the upcoming "Spider-Noir" series can be a turn in the right direction for Sony's broader plans for the franchise. With Nicolas Cage playing a live-action riff on the character audiences fell in love with in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and with the involvement of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, this new series is shaping up to be something quite compelling. After all, just the visual style and commitment to film noir will help this series stand out in ways that Sony's infamous Spider-Man Universe of films could not.
"Spider-Noir" will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel on May 25, 2026, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories as a binge release on May 27, 2026.